One of America's Best Pizza Chefs Is Hosting a One-Night Pop Up in New York

One might assume that all of the best pizza makers in the U.S. are located in cities like New York, Chicago or San Francisco. However, that isn’t the case for chef Chris Bianco, chef of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto in Phoenix.

Often credited as one of the best pizza makers in the country, Bianco keeps a low profile for the most part, minus his friendship with Jimmy Kimmel. However, he’ll be making a long-awaited appearance in New York next month when he hosts a one-night pop up to celebrate the release of his new cookbook, Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like.

The one-night only affair will take place on July 26 at Sessanta in Soho. While the prix-fixe menu will include figs and Montasio cheese, hand-rolled cavatelli and cacciatore-style chicken, there will sadly be no pizza included.

Sessanta is a natural place for Biano to host his pop up. Sessanta owner John McDonald and Bianco are actually long time friends, having known each other for more than two decades. Coincidentally, the two of them have actually swapped cities with Bianco relocating to Phoenix from New York and McDonald to New York from Phoenix. “John is an old friend, and the best part of my life is always finding excuses to cook with your friends who you admire and respect,” Bianco tells Grub Street “Find more time doing more things with people you like.”

Reservations are available for $150 per person and are on sale now. If you can’t make it to the dinner (or would just like to try one of the chef's pies), try making Chris Bianco’s Pizza Rosa at home instead. If you're in need of even more pizza recipes, we of course have that covered too.

H/T Grub Street