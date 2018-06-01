The Iconic Chipwhich Is Making a Comeback This Summer

Summer (and arguably every season, but especially summer) is all about ice cream. Okay, maybe ice cream and rosé. Remember the ice cream you craved as a kid? Squishy Neapolitan ice cream sandwiches, red and blue Spiderman shaped ice pops with gumballs for eyes. And, if you're anything like us, you probably spent plenty of summers eating the classic Chipwich—vanilla ice cream dotted with chocolate chips and stuffed between two chocolate chip cookies. In 2011, the Chipwich disappeared from stores. Well, get ready for a summer surprise: It’s finally making a comeback.

I’m sure it’s all coming back to you: Sitting on the porch after hours of running around in the grass, vanilla ice cream dripping down your arm and taking a bite into the slightly soft cookie—the perfect contrast to the super cold ice cream. You’ll be able to recreate that feeling this summer—if you live in the Northeast that is. The Original Chipwich will only be available in grocery stores from Philadelphia to Boston. It makes sense they'd return to the region, however, since Chipwiches made their debut in New York City back in 1981.

Dave Bradley / Courtesy of Crave Better Foods, LLC

For those lucky enough to get their hands on the box of as-close-as-you-can-get-to-perfect frozen treats, you’ll probably have a much easier time deciding what to have for dessert this year. Think about it: There are so many new variations of ice cream out there right now, it’s getting hard figure out what is actually good. There’s Taylor ham ice cream (really), Sour Patch Kids ice cream, even Carolina reaper ice cream. All these new flavors might be trendy, but classics like the Chipwich will always have a special place in our hearts.

Even better, this time around, Chipwich promises its ice cream sandwiches are made with all natural cookies and premium vanilla ice cream. But we bet you’d eat one no matter where the cookies came from.

And for everyone who doesn’t live in the Northeast that wants to get in on the fun? Here are Food & Wine's picks for our six best ever ice cream sandwich recipes.