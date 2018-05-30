How Nurses Can Get Free Chipotle Burritos in June

You're not imagining things: National Nurses Day already occurred this year on May 6. But that's not stopping Chipotle from taking another opportunity to show its appreciation for these healthcare professionals a month later. The burrito chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal Tuesday, June 5. Here's how it works.

As with most BOGO offers, it's pretty simple: If you're a nurse and you buy one burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or an order of tacos, you can grab a second item of equal or lesser value for free. All you need to do is show your valid nursing license or other ID at any Chipotle location throughout the day.

According to Chipotle, "the BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible nurse."

In May, Chipotle honored teachers with a similar deal for Teacher Appreciation Week, but Red Robin is taking over the freebies for teachers duties on the same day in June as it offers a free burger deal for educational professionals.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," Chipotle's chief communications officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

And while Chipotle is taking the day to invite people who work in hospitals to visit its stores, one location found itself acting as a hospital delivery ward itself for a Colorado family. Back in April, Adriana Alvarez gave birth in a Centennial, CO Chipotle, so the restaurant threw Alvarez a baby shower and reunited her with the 9-1-1 dispatcher who talked them through the birth.