Chipotle Will Offer BOGO Burritos for Nurses on June 4

If your idea of a perfect meal is a free Chipotle burrito, you’re probably already well aware that the Mexican grill has been giving out freebies during the NBA Finals anytime an on-air announcer says the word “free.” Problem is, getting those free meals requires a bit of work: You have to be watching the NBA Finals (or at least staring at Chipotle’s Twitter account), and then you not only have to text a code, but also do it fast enough to be one of the first however-many-people to respond. Granted, that whole process is easier than becoming a nurse – but if you already happen to be a nurse, well then here’s a much easier way to get a free burrito.

Tomorrow, June 4, for "Nurses Appreciation Day," Chipotle will be offering buy-one get-one free entrées to nurses at all of its U.S. and Canadian locations. The deal is valid for one free entree – be it burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos – per nurse ID whether you’re a RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, or a local equivalent or analogue. The offer is valid all day; however, orders must be placed in-restaurant only.

If you’re a Chipotle-loving nurse, you may have already had your eye on this date: It’s not the first time Chipotle has given away burritos on Nurse Appreciation Day. And the chain also has run similar promotions in the past like offering a BOGO entree deal to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day. In fact, getting free stuff from Chipotle hasn’t really been that difficult over the past few years: The brand has made freebies a big part of its campaign to win back customers after its series of health scares. But though BOGO burritos might be a good deal, BOGO margaritas are probably a bit more fun, right?