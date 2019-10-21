Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips and Guacamole This Week

Image zoom Chipotle

Look, I like burritos, tacos, and those rice-filled, salsa-topped bowls as much the next person, but if I'm being honest, when I'm craving Mexican food what I'm most looking forward to are some fresh tortilla chips and guacamole for dippin'. However, depending on where you dine, guacamole prices can range from a few quarters for something that, at least, looks green to double-digit dollars for the molcajete-made table-side stuff. But regardless of how much you shelled out for everyone's favorite avocado-based dip the last time you ordered it, Chipotle is running a pretty sweet deal for chips and guac fans this week: It's free.

Starting today, if you fire up the Postmates delivery app to order in your favorite Chipotle entree, you'll be treated to a free order of chips and guacamole to accompany your meal. The limited-time offer is good from Monday, October 21 through Thursday, October 24, and requires a $15 minimum order, so either wait to your really ravenous or find a friend whose hunger pangs are in sync with yours. At checkout, just enter the code DIPTHECHIP and you'll score some of the over $1 million worth of chips and guacamole Chipotle says it will be giving out just in time for the World Series and the start of the NBA season—in other words, prime "I'm not leaving my couch" time.

With recent fluctuations in avocado supply chain and, at least where I live in New York, avocado prices regularly requiring a few bucks to acquire (each!), a free order of guacamole is nothing to scoff at. Plus, as the folks behind the Chipotle counter are always reminding us, guac always costs extra. So whether you're the type of customer who quietly mutters "I know" to yourself in response or the type who goes the frugal route and eschews shelling out your cash for a little saucy decadence, this week you finally have the opportunity to treat yourself to Chipotle chips and guacamole with the added bonus of not even leaving your house.