Chipotle Will Give Away Free Burritos During the NBA Finals

For the fourth year, Taco Bell is an official sponsor of the NBA Finals, once again giving fans a chance to “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” — meaning if either team wins on the road (something that’s happened every year since 1955), everyone in America can get a free Doritos Locos Taco. Not to be outdone, Chipotle has decided to get in on the free Tex-Mex madness — official NBA partnership be damned. This year, the beloved/beleaguered burrito joint will be giving away free food whenever an in-game announcer says the word “free” — up to $1 million worth of grub in all.

“Free throws. Free agent. Cutting away to get free. All of this means free burritos,” the chain explains. “Every time an on-air announcer says the word ‘free’ during the official coverage of the men’s professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will be ‘freeting’: live Tweeting a unique code good for the chance to score a free burrito from @chipotletweets.”

You’ll have to act fast: In the first half of games, this code will only be valid for the first 500 mobile users to text it to 888222. In the second half, the codes will be valid for the first 1,000 respondents. And that’s assuming the promotion makes it into the second half: Chipotle will only be sending out tweets for the first 20 on-air mentions of the word “free” by the play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter.

But Chipotle wants you to know that even if you don’t score a free burrito, you can still get something for free: delivery. The chain will be offering free delivery on all orders of $10 or more placed via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and DoorDash every day from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 9, as well as on Monday, June 10, Thursday, June 13, and Saturday, June 16 if the series continues.

“We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we’re putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by ‘freeting’ through these final games,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, said in the announcement. “Chipotle has never been easier to access, and with Chipotle delivery, you never have to choose between basketball and burritos again.”

And yet, the best freebie of all might be the free exposure Chipotle is hoping to get without paying the NBA a dime. But hey, those NBA billionaires have plenty of money: Better to see Chipotle put that cash towards feeding the fans, right?