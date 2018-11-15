Chili’s Will Open a One-Day-Only Pop-Up Store on Cyber Monday

Restaurants have been selling branded gear for as long as it takes you to remember the last time you went to a Hard Rock Café. But recently, chains have been grabbing publicity by pushing these items to strange new heights (or, depending on your tastes in fashion, lows). Whether it’s KFC’s promise of “chicken couture” or McDonald’s offering a “Throwback Collection,” bigtime brands are suddenly happy to co-opt their own ironic coolness.

Of course, Chili’s knows what’s up. You don’t release a five-meat “Boss Burger” without some level of self-awareness. And this coming Cyber Monday, the baby back rib purveyor will be going the crazy clothing route with their “first ever online retailer store.”

“Have you always wanted to get your hands on custom, one-of-a-kind Chili’s swag, but didn’t know how?” the brand asks very rhetorically. Chili’s answer: They’ll be selling “rare, yet impeccable” gear online — but it comes with a catch. “You only have one day to purchase,” they write. “Oh and there’s a limited quantity of each item. So mark your calendars for Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, and favorite www.welcometochilis.com because we don’t know when this merch will be back, baby back, baby back.”

So what kind of clothing can you expect? Chili’s says you’ll have a chance to buy four different items, all with their own backstory.

First up is a “I Feel God In This Chili’s Tonight” t-shirt ($15) which was inspired by “that time we were featured on The Office and Pam Beesly got kicked out of Chili’s for enjoying too many Second Drinks.” Yes, Chili’s says you have Pam to thank for this shirt.

Or maybe you’d prefer a Skillet Queso bomber jacket ($75) which was apparently an idea spawned from a BuzzFeed article.

You can also pick up a “Hi, Welcome to Chili’s” swimsuit ($35), prompted by a Chili’s fan’s desire to surprise her best friend for her birthday. (Surprise!)

And lastly, there’s a Burger, Ribs, Fajitas and Margarita cufflink sets ($20). Chili’s describes them thusly: “When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got hitched, we couldn’t help but jump in and create custom gear to make Chili’s oh so royal. Now you can class up your next formal with one (or all) of these SASSY cufflinks.”

So there you have it. Chili’s says the one-day-only online pop-up will launch at 12:01 a.m. on November 26. If you happen to still be up, perhaps because you’ve been drinking, that’s your chance to try and score this stuff. You’ll probably want to strike right then and there before it runs out — or before you sober up.