Chili’s 5-Meat ‘Boss Burger’ Goes Nationwide

Restaurant customers seem to talk a good game when it comes to requesting lighter and healthier fare, but as we’ve seen again and again, one of the best ways to grab diners’ attention is with over-the-top new options that could make a competitive eater blush. For proof, look no further than Chili’s Boss Burger, a five-meat burger that did so well during its test run that it’s being taken nationwide.

When the Boss Burger was first released in three select markets around this time last month, Chili’s CMO Steve Provost proudly described this massive offering as “a meal in itself and for some it can be lunch the next day.” He’s not kidding. This Boss is nearly six inches tall and clocks in at 1,650 calories—which, by the way, puts it within the range the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion recommends for calories per day for adult women (which is between 1,600 and 2,400 calories). The burger reaches those caloric heights thanks to five meats—brisket, pulled ribs, jalapeño sausage, and bacon all on top of a half-pound beef burger patty—as well as BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bun.

Now, after what the restaurant described as “an overwhelmingly positive response from the test markets and lots of questions of where people could find The Boss to taste for themselves,” The Boss is being rolled out at Chili’s Grill & Bar locations across the United States.

“When we look back on what truly made Chili's famous, we always come back to the same thing – burgers, ribs and fajitas,” Provost said announcing the nationwide launch. “Chili's was the original gourmet burger concept back when we opened our doors on Greenville Ave. in Dallas, TX in 1975. America's love of burgers has never waned, but the bar for an exceptional burger keeps getting higher and higher.”

As for that whole 1,650-calorie thing, Chili’s admits, “There’s no hiding it.” However, the restaurant does suggest you have more than one option when trying to “conquer The Boss,” saying that instead of just downing it yourself, you could “gather your closest friends and family for a Chili's date to share this beast of a burger.”

Come on. Stop patronizing us, Chili’s. Yes, we say we want healthier food, but we both know what’s about to go down here!