Alabama Chick-fil-A Lured into Sign War with Local BBQ Joint [Video]

A BBQ restaurant across the street was a bit upset when Chick-fil-A introduced its own BBQ sandwich.

Mike Pomranz
September 05, 2017

If you're a parent hoping to show your kids what life was like before Twitter, hop into your station wagon and take a family road trip to Mobile, Alabama. There, two restaurants—a Chick-fil-A and a local joint called Moe's Original Bar B Que—have been airing their grievances in short bursts of characters the old-fashioned way… by manually changing the messages on the restaurants' letter boards.

Ironically, the low-tech beef actually began over chicken. Back in July, national chicken chain Chick-fil-A debuted a new sandwich featuring a grilled chicken breast topped with Colby Jack cheese, bacon "hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend," lettuce and a "zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce" served on a sweet yeast bun. "Try Our New Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich!" the chain's Mobile location touted on its marquee. Seeing as Chick-fil-A doesn't usually dabble in BBQ, the new menu item caught the attention of the restaurant across the street—Moe's Original Bar B Que 4672 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608.

In response, the BBQ spot's co-owner Ashleigh Valluzzo opted to change the message on their marquee. "Chick Fil A I Thought We Were Friends," the sign read, followed by a bit of a dagger: "Open Sundays." (Chick-fil-A is notably closed on Sundays for those who are out of the fast food gossip loop.)

After a bit of corporate wrangling—Chick-fil-A is a large company, after all—the Mobile location's general manager Jon Hewett was finally allowed to respond—"Moe's, We Miss You! Let's Be Friends Again!"—thus beginning a back and forth that has gone through four iterations and even drawn in some letter board messaging from a nearby strip club called Diamonds. Don't ask. Just look at the photos instead. Moe's posted all of them to its Facebook page last week.

In case you need catching up...

Posted by Moe's Original Bar B Que - West Mobile, Alabama on Monday, August 28, 2017

"I have a nerdy sense of humor," Moe's Valluzzo explained to Alabama's AL.com. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A's Hewett told the site, "I saw it as an Internet gold mine." Wait, that's right: The internet still exists. With all this IRL interaction you almost had a chance to forget.

