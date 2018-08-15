Where to Try Chick-fil-A’s Spicy New Menu Item

Chick-fil-A has acquired its cult favorite status thanks to its mastery of fast food fried chicken offerings outside your usual leg and thigh bucket. As such, anytime the brand unleashes a new menu item, it’s a newsworthy affair for diehard fans. So Chick-fil-A lovers in the greater Phoenix area, prepare yourselves. You’re about to get a taste of the chain's latest chicken offering: Spicy Chick-n-Strips.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

According to Chick-fil-A, these tangy strips are best described as “a combination of two customer favorites, the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.” The new strips, which come as either a 3- or 4-piece serving with a choice of dipping sauce, are seasoned with “a spicy blend of peppers, then are hand-breaded and cooked in 100 percent refined peanut oil.”

Spicy Chick-n-Strips were first tested this past fall in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas—and they can still be found on the menu there—but starting on August 25, the strips will also land at locations in Phoenix… while supplies last. The brand currently has ten locations specifically located in Phoenix; however, they don’t specify whether they will also test the strips in nearby locales like Scottsdale and Tempe.

The chicken chain says these test will determine whether the strips will eventually get a nationwide rollout. “We‘re excited to hear what customers in the test markets think,” Matt Reed from Chick-fil-A’s menu development team said in a statement. Come on, Phoenix. Don’t blow this one.

Meanwhile, if these spicy strips aren’t available in your area, Chick-fil-A has a list of five spicy chicken hacks as a way to turn up the dial on their usual special seasonings. But seriously, why should we be doing all the work? Left to our own devices, we’d probably be making chicken sandwiches with ingredients that Chick-fil-A chooses to shun like iceberg lettuce. Best to leave the spicing up to the experts behind the counter.