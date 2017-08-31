Chick-fil-A Rescued an Elderly Couple from Hurricane Harvey Flooding [Video]

You know you can always depend on your favorite fast food restaurant to serve you a sandwich you’ll love, but can you also turn to it in time of crisis? J.C. and Karen Spencer decided to test that theory with Chick-fil-A, as their home began to fill with floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

J.C. Spencer and his wife escaped much of the damage done by Harvey in the first few days of the hurricane, but soon the flood water made its way into the couple's home, according to ABC News. The Spencers knew they needed to be evacuated, but weren’t sure where to turn. Then J.C. had an idea.

"I ordered 2 chicken burritos and a boat." Grandparents rescued from #Harvey by husband of Chick-Fil-A manager after calling the restaurant pic.twitter.com/P4zpiZqKtB — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 30, 2017

“We had to get out of there so I called Chick-fil-A, now that sounds kind of funny," he told Good Morning America yesterday. “I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat. And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful."

However, there was barely enough room to fit J.C. and Karen, let alone their most prized possessions, in the small boat, which they were in the process of loading, when they got an unexpected surprise: In a fairytale moment, a couple of jet skis arrived on the scene—piloted by two local heroes, Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr.—and offered to whisk them away to a safer area.

"Karen jumped on the back of a Jet Ski and I jumped on the back of another one and they evacuated us to higher ground," J.C. explained.

Marcus Yam

Later, after they were safe, the couple actually had the chance to return to their home—in the chaos J.C. had forgotten his wallet and wedding ring.

"I couldn't save my house, but I have to save my marriage," J.C. told Good Morning America.

Fast food restaurants have been stepping up lately to serve their communities, no matter the elements. Pizza Hut has been delivering pizzas to those in need using kayaks, while these food and beverage businesses are all offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.