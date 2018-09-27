2019 Michelin Stars for Chicago Announced: See the Restaurants

One of the most promising American dining cities has gained a new Michelin-starred restaurant—and lost a few. On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide announced the much-anticipated stars for Chicago, and there were a few major changes from last year worth noting. For one, the number of starred restaurants dropped from 25 to 22, with Alinea now being the only three-starred Michelin restaurant in the city. (Curtis Duffy's Grace had three stars last year, but has sinced closed.)

"It was great this year that no restaurants lost an award," Michelin's chief inspector told the Chicago Tribune. "It really shows that the restaurants that have been awarded stars are still performing at a consistent level, and that's pretty impressive."

The restaurants that slipped off the list include GreenRive, Grace, Sixteen, and Naha, with West Town’s tasting menu hot spot Temporis making its Michelin debut and earning its first star.

As the Chicago Tribune points out, it is somewhat surprising that three of the city's best new restaurants—Bellemore, S.K.Y. and Pacific Standard Time—were not recognized. And Publican dropped off the Bib Gourmand list—which signify quality and reasonably affordable restaurants—without gaining a star.

Below, find the full list of Chicago's starred restaurants.

Three Stars

Alinea

Two Stars

Acadia

Oriole

Smyth

One Star

Band of Bohemia

Blackbird

Boka

Dusek’s

EL Ideas

Elizabeth

Elske

Entente

Everest

Goosefoot

North Pond

Parachute

Roister

Schwa

Seppia

Spiaggia

Temporis

Topolobampo