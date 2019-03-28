Alice Waters Is Selling Her Hats at Chez Panisse This Weekend

The founder of Berkeley’s iconic Chez Panisse, chef Alice Waters has been a powerhouse in the culinary world ever since her flagship opened its doors in 1971. She’s often attributed with the creation of “California cuisine," winning several James Beard awards over the course of her career, including the Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Chef, and Outstanding Restaurant awards. And if you’re a fan of her (or hats), you’ll want to make your way to Chez Panisse this weekend, where she’ll be hosting a flea market with her daughter, Fanny Singer.

The event, which will be held in front of the restaurant this Sunday, March 31, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all. Visitors will find vintage and designer clothes, antiques, books, crafts, treasures, bargains, and “Alice’s hats,” according to Singer's post—perhaps Waters moonlights as a milliner. She’ll also be signing autographs during the day, so if you’re a super fan, make sure you bring a pen, just in case.

“Fanny and I are Spring cleaning and selling or giving away everything we do absolutely not want and need,” Waters wrote. “It is amazing how much I have accumulated over the years.."

If you’re not anywhere near Berkely, California this weekend, fear not—there’s a way you can bring a little bit of Waters’ cooking into your home. Last year, in a clip from Waters’ MasterClass series, she demonstrates how to make one of her most famous dishes—Egg on a Spoon—which involves a single egg on a huge hand-forged spoon, cooked over an open fire. While it sounds pretty daunting, Waters makes it look (relatively) easy, and slides it onto a plate with toasted bread and greens. She says it’s all part of the "magic of cooking with fire," and if you’ve got an egg, salt, olive oil, pepper—oh, and your own open-flame hearth and hand-forged iron spoon—you’re all set to make it at home. Check out the full tutorial here.