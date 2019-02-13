Watch the Trailer for ‘Chef’s Table’ Season 6

Last year, fans of the Netflix docuseries Chef’s Table got a double helping of good news when the streaming service announced the lineup for not one, but two upcoming seasons of culinary eye candy. Season five of Chef’s Table dropped on September 28, 2018, with chefs Cristina Martinez, Bo Songvisava, Musa Dağdeviren, and Albert Adrià, and a sixth season was set for 2019. Yesterday, Netflix released a trailer for season six, take a look:

Here are all four of the chefs appearing on season 6 of Chef’s Table:

Mashama Bailey (Savannah, GA) — After working at Gabrielle Hamilton’s Prune in NYC, Bailey teamed up with an investor and moved down to Georgia to open The Grey, an eatery inside an old Greyhound bus station which earned a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year nod in 2015.

Sean Brock (Nashville, TN) — Brock arose as a major player in the Charleston, SC dining scene as executive chef at Husk and as a partner at McCrady’s Restaurant, but last year announced he’d be picking things up and heading to Nashville, TN to focus on future endeavors.

Asma Khan (London, U.K.) — Khan, who grew up in Calcutta, came to cooking as a second career and takes a simplistic approach to Indian flavors and dishes at her cult-favorite London restaurant, Darjeeling Express.

Dario Cecchini (Panzano, Italy) — Cecchini is a renown Tuscan butcher by trade at his shop Antica Macelleria Cecchini, but has also branched out with his own eatery, Solociccia, featuring nose—to—tail meat offerings.

Chef’s Table season six begins streaming Friday, February 22 on Netflix.