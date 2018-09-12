'Chefs Stand Up' Dinner Series Returns to Support Immigrant Rights

As part of an industry greatly affected by the treatment and government policies surrounding immigration, restaurants and chefs are making their voices heard on the issue, whether it’s the outspoken José Andrés or Cristina Martinez telling her story in the upcoming Chef’s Table season. To highlight the role immigrants have played in America’s culinary landscape and give back to that community, Angela Dimayuga, The Standard International hotel group’s creative director of food and culture (and former executive chef at Mission Chinese), is once again hosting Chefs Stand Up, a series of dinners to support the ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Project, which is “dedicated to expanding and enforcing the civil liberties and civil rights of immigrants and to combating public and private discrimination against them.”

This year’s Chefs Stand Up, which takes place in three cities on various dates between September and December, features eleven chefs cooking one of nine dinners to highlight the immigrant communities of New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. And while they all hail from around the country, many of the chefs are set to travel and cook away from their home turf.

For the three dinners in Miami, three New York City chefs—DeVonn Francis (Yardy), Gerardo Gonzalez (Lalito), and Anya Peters (Kit an' Kin, Brooklyn)—will head south. For the New York City dinners, Naomi Pomeroy (Beast, Portland), Kristen Kish (Arlo Grey, Austin), and Lee Desrosiers (Scribe Winery, Napa) are each taking a night. And in Los Angles, three more NYC chefs are headed west: Alisa Wagner (DIMES), Nick Perkins and Katie Jackson (Hart’s, Brooklyn), and Alex Raij and Eder Montero (La Vara, Txikito, El Quinto Pino, Saint Julivert). A portion of the proceeds from the dinners will support the ACLU's Immigrant Rights Project. Tickets are priced at $95 each and are available on the Chefs Stand Up website.

Here’s the full lineup, locations, and dates:

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

September 25 - Devonn Francis

October 18 - Gerardo Gonzalez

November 8 - Anya Peters

The Standard, East Village

October 18 - Naomi Pomeroy

November 5 - Kristen Kish

December 4 - Lee Desrosiers

The Standard, Downtown Los Angeles