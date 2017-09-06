'Chef' Gets a Heartwarming Bollywood Remake [Video]

The trailer for the Hindi adaptation of Jon Favreau's 2014 indie dramedy Chef has finally arrived and it's cooking up some serious emotions.

First announced back in November 2015, Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift) directs this Bollywood remake starring Saif Ali Khan as Roshan Kalra, a chef who has become deeply dissatisfied with his profession due to the growing emotional strain it has put on his relationship with his son (Svar Kamble).

Eager to make amends, reconnect with his family and to find new meaning, Kalra turns to travel and food, quitting his job and taking his son on an eventful road trip by way of their newly purchased food truck. The trailer's colorful and charming settings, as well as its euphonious soundtrack and heartfelt dialogue, look to be a surefire mixture for success—much like its U.S. predecessor, which grossed just shy of $46 million on a mere $11 million budget.

The Hindi-language remake (you can turn on YouTube's subtitles if needed) largely adheres to the original's premise, which saw Favreau starring as a high-profile professional chef who, after realizing his work was no longer personally fulfilling, quit his job at a Los Angeles restaurant, and—with the help of friends, love interests, and hhisson—opens a food truck.

In addition to Favreau's headlining, the 2014 film featured an all-star cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Dustin Hoffman, John Leguizamo, Sofia Vergara, and Scarlett Johansson.

Both films are clearly reflections on the balance between personal happiness and professional priorities, as well as the transformative nature of love and food. However, based on the trailer, the Bollywood adaptation seems to lean more on emotional resonance than humor, adding an even bigger dash of heartfelt to the story's mix.

Favreau, who also directed and wrote the 2014 film (with the help of 2010 Food & Wine Best New Chef Roy Choi), expressed excitement over the adaptation when it was first announced, sharing that he was "delighted to see Chef get an Indian remake."

"I'm excited to see how this personal film translates to the Indian culture," Favreau continued. "The themes of food, music, and family should resonate well."

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Eros International, and Alumbra Entertainment, the film is set to release on October 6, 2017.