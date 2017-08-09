There's a Pop-Up Cheetos Restaurant Coming to NYC

If you're getting your Cheetos fix from a bag you bought at the corner store, you're doing it all wrong: Next week, the first ever pop-up Cheetos restaurant will come to New York City, offering up a three-course menu—designed by chef Anne Burrell—featuring delicacies inspired by the crunchy, orange, corn snacks.

The Spotted Cheetah will open its doors Aug. 15 at 211 W. Broadway and operate for three days. Patrons can order off a menu that includes starters such as Cheetos Meatballs, main courses such as Flamin' Hot Limón Chicken Tacos, and sweet treats such as Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, each designed by Burrell—with the help of Chester Cheetah.

"As a long-time Cheetos fan, I'm thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple," Burrell said in a press release. "I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant."

Meals served at the pop-up will cost patrons anywhere from $8 to $22, according to the release, with the menu's 11 dishes featuring fans' favorite flavors, including Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, Flamin' Hot Limón, Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch, White Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeño, and the Cheetos Sweetos flavors of cinnamon sugar and caramel.

Courtesy of Frito-Lay Cheetos

According to Frito Lays' senior director of marketing, Ryan Matiyow, the menu was created with Cheetos lovers' tastes in mind. "Our fans have inspired us with their creativity and playfulness," he said in the release. "We've seen their love for Cheetos exhibited through innovative dishes, desserts, and beverages, which motivated us to create a restaurant that would bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life. The Spotted Cheetah is a fun and delicious way for Cheetos to celebrate a variety of favorite flavors in an upscale and playful culinary setting that will wow our guests."

Cheetos lovers can try to snag a seat at the restaurant by making a reservation at this website. Unfortunately, as of this writing, no seats are available, but you can put your name on a waitlist—and cross your Cheetos-covered orange fingers for good luck. But if you're not lucky enough make it to the restaurant, don't despair. All the recipes served at the pop-up will be available in an exclusive cookbook, which you can download at the same website beginning on Aug. 15.

Food & Wine will be on hand for a tasting when the pop-up opens and will share our thoughts, so stay tuned.