The Cheetos Restaurant Is Back, and Roy Choi Created the Flamin’ Hot Menu

When the first Cheetos pop-up restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, debuted in New York City last year, reservations sold out in minutes and the waitlist racked up thousands of names. Apparently, the success of that limited-time event has prompted a sequel, as The Flamin’ Hot Spot hits Los Angeles later this year with none other than L.A.-based chef Roy Choi creating the spicy menu.

From September 18 through 20, guests will be able to dine on a one-of-a-kind menu from Choi that is mostly Flamin’ Hot-themed (and mostly vegetarian-friendly, too). “Ap-paw-tizers” are set to include Flamin’ Hot Elotes, Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, and Sweet n’ Spicy Chili Meatballs. Entreé offerings will be Flamin’ Hot Fries (replace the fries with Cheetos in this case), an Xxtra Flamin’ Hot Rice Bowl, a Hot Cheetos Burrito, and a Five-Alarm Cheetos Steak seasoned with Cheddar Jalapeño Cheetos and then literally lit on fire.

For dessert, you can choose from churros dusted with White Cheddar Cheetos and sugar, Sweetos (caramel-flavored puffs) Hot Cakes, and a “Hot” Chocolate Shake, which blends in Flamin’ Hot puffs to the cool, creamy chocolate ice cream. Items range from $8 to $32, with various levels of spice (and less-intense swaps) available.

“I have a fun side and a serious side. This is the fun me,” chef Choi said in a statement. “I’ve wanted to pair Kogi and Chego items with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for as long as I can remember, and now all of those late nights, road trips and the Cheetos dishes I have imagined can come true. I know the fans have thought about putting Hot Cheetos in a Kogi burrito—well, so have I and here it is and more!”

Reservations for The Flamin’ Hot Spot (1835 North Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028) can be made at CheetosFlaminHotSpot.com via an OpenTable plugin starting today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

And if you can’t make it to Los Angeles, ingredients for some of the dishes will be deliverable nationwide via AmazonFresh with the recipes posted on the Flamin’ Hot Spot website.