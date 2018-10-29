Here's How to Get Free Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake for Halloween

As anyone who has bought a giant bag of Halloween candy "to hand out to the trick-or-treaters!" ripped it open "just to have a couple," then found themselves making an emergency run to re-up on mini Skittles at 5:30 P.M. on October 31st knows, Halloween sweets are for grown-ups too. Especially when they're free. That's why The Cheesecake Factory has teamed up with delivery service DoorDash to offer free cheesecake from now through Halloween.

Here's how it works. If you order $30 worth of Cheesecake Factory goodness through the app—which is pretty easy to do if you're getting dinner for two or more adults—you can choose from a slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake, at no extra charge. Just pick one, add it to your order, and put in the promo code TRICKORTREAT at checkout.

And, if you're planning on snagging that free cheesecake by ordering more cheesecake (in which case, I like your style), there are some recent additions to The Cheesecake Factory's screed of a menu that you should know about. A few months ago, the chain debuted its Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake—a feat of maximalism, combining cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls). For every slice sold at Cheesecake Factory locations through February, 2019, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that helps feed the 41 million Americans struggling with hunger.

If cherries and chocolate aren't your thing, maybe Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is? This (also recently introduced) dessert collab between TCF and the mall food court staple features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake—a combo that one Food & Wine staffer described as "more cake-like than cheesecake"—topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel.