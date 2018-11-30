The Cheesecake Factory Will Deliver Free Cheesecake Straight to Your Door Next Week

The only thing better than cheesecake is free cheesecake, and the only thing better than free cheesecake is free cheesecake that's delivered straight to your door. No one knows this better than The Cheesecake Factory, which is why the fast-casual chain is giving away 40,000 slices of its signature dessert in celebration of its 40th birthday next Wednesday, December 5.

Here are the details: Starting at 2:30 p.m., DoorDash customers can order a slice of cheesecake through the delivery service's app or website by entering the promo code FREESLICE. There's no minimum subtotal to hit, and all delivery and service fees will be waived So, basically, you just summon some no-strings-attached cheesecake from the universe, and it appears.

There are a few catches, though. One: the deal is only valid at participating locations. Two: it only applies to cheesecakes that are $8.96 per slice or less. (That means you should hold off on ordering yours à la mode or with hot fudge.) Three: it's limited to one free slice per person. And four: the offer expires on Tuesday, December 11 (or while supplies last—we're guessing they'll run out way before then).

Already plotting your sweet, sweet free dessert order? There are some recent additions to The Cheesecake Factory's screed of a menu that you should know about. The restaurant chain just brought back their seasonal Peppermint Bark Cheesecake, which is swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark, topped with white chocolate mousse and finished with chopped peppermint. And, this summer's Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake—a feat of maximalism, combining cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls)—is still available through February 2019. Not a chocolate fan? You might want to try the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl, a recent collab with the mall staple that features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake topped with Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel.