One of Napa's Top Restaurants Heads East for First Time Ever

To New Yorkers who daydream of California produce and Napa Valley wines but can't find the time to fly themselves out: We have good news. One of Napa's most acclaimed new restaurants, The Charter Oak, is coming to the East Coast for two nights. Chef Christopher Kostow, a 2009 Food & Wine Best New Chef, will be cooking at the Cadillac House New York in SoHo on September 21 and 22, serving a tasting menu complete with California wine pairings.

Kostow, who opened The Charter Oak in 2017 after his success at The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa, will cook family-style dinners for 100 people a night. The evening will begin with cocktails on the veranda, followed by a meal featuring some of the most-loved dishes from The Charter Oak's hyper-seasonal menu. Tickets cost $150 per person.

"Paired with California wines, the meal will center around simple, approachable food prepared using an elemental cooking style, highlighting one or two ingredients at a time," the event description promises, and if Kostow is involved, we're sure it will deliver.

If you get the chance, it's worth visiting The Charter Oak in person, which is wonderfully massive in a way that no New York space ever could be. (There's a 20-foot hearth, for one.) In case you missed it, there's never been a better time to eat and drink in Napa Valley, and The Charter Oak is one of the restaurants increasing the profile of the area's dining.

“Meadowood is what it is, but I wanted this place to be wide open,” the three Michelin-starred chef told Food & Wine before opening the restaurant. “I want this to be a great restaurant for everyone. I feel that in my bones.”

Cadillac House, 330 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013.