Chandon's Sparkling Rosé Doughnut Brings Our Favorite Two Things Together

Doughnuts can be messy, sticky, fun, and obviously delicious—but can doughnuts ever be classy? Chandon California proved that yes, it’s very possible: The purveyors of fine sparkling wines have created the Chandonut—a sparkling rosé-infused doughnut.

Topped with edible gold dust and rose petals, the Chandonut brings rosé to every aspect of this decadent treat: The doughnut itself is made with rosé-hued dough, topped with a Chandon rosé pink glaze, and filled with Chandon rosé buttercream. It truly is a tribute to everything that we love about pink wine—the beautiful color, the sweetness, and femininity. As an added bonus, it will probably look great on your Instagram, too.

As I'm sure most of you already know, National Rosé Day is on June 9, and while we’re sure you’re going to be celebrating the occasion with your favorite bottle of pink wine, Chandon is making sure that this treat can be a part of your celebrations, too: Starting on June 8, the Chandonut will be available at The Doughnut Project’s West Village Location for just $5 (although the first 25 people to line up will get the Chandonut for free).

This is, of course, a limited-time offer: The Chandonut will disappear on June 10, but thankfully rosé will be around forever. And if you’re all about living that “rosé all day” life (which we fully advocate) then you’ll want to get your hands on one of these doughnuts.

