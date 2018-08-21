More Restaurant Chains Ax No-Poach Clauses, Potentially Benefitting Tens of Thousands of Workers

A rapidly growing movement in the fast food industry is ending a set of rules that many outsiders didn’t even know existed. In fact, many workers within the industry didn’t know they existed—which was part of the problem. The New York Times reports that eight more major restaurant chains have agreed to ax their “no-poach” policies, clauses often buried in the back of low-wage employees’ contracts that prevent them leaving one location to work at another within the brand. These chains join an increasing number which have done away with the clauses, and more are almost certain to come.

The fight against no-poach policies made headlines last month when a group of attorneys general from 11 states formally announced they were investigating the matter. Chains argue that these clauses are intended to let individual restaurants recoup their investment on training employees without the prospect of those workers seeking out a better deal from another location of the same brand somewhere else—a potentially legitimate worry when individual franchisees only have to look out for their own location.

However, a Princeton study from last year revealed that no-poach clauses are just as likely to stifle wages by locking workers into a job with nowhere else to go—a sort of tacit collusion to prevent franchises from competing with each other for labor. The report also suggested that about 70,000 restaurants were utilizing these kinds of clauses, which included about a quarter of fast food locations nationwide. As a result, removing these policies could potentially create better wage opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

Facing a mix of bad publicity and potential legal action, plenty of big names have agreed to stop enforcing these policies and remove them from future contracts. Back in July, seven chains—Arby's, Auntie Anne's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carl's Jr., Cinnabon, Jimmy John's, and McDonald's—signed a legally binding agreement with Washington State attorney general Bob Ferguson to end the practice. Now, eight more restaurant brands have joined that list: Applebee’s, Church’s Chicken, Five Guys, IHOP, Jamba Juice, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, and Sonic.

Though Ferguson wouldn’t say which other chains he was currently looking into, he suggested that more companies will likely follow suit. “The train’s left the station,” he told the NYT. “These corporations either get on board, or they’re going to end up in court. But there is no middle ground.”