Central Perk Pops Up in New York and Los Angeles for 'Friends' 25th Anniversary

Next month marks 25 years since the debut of the TV show Friends — and though the anniversary could easily be used to wonder how life has passed you by like so many Ross Geller romances, thankfully, plenty of tributes and celebrations have been scheduled to keep you from wallowing. On July 31, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf released six new drinks, each inspired by a different Friends character. Now to hammer that point home, the chain is turning two of its Los Angeles locations into official Central Perk pop-ups for a couple weeks. And if you're not L.A.-based, not to worry, another Warner Bros.-approved Central Perk pop-up is coming to New York City next month.

From August 16 until August 23, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations on Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood and on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica will offer Central Perk set recreations — billed as a "selfie-friendly" area with "a photo installation where guests can take pictures surrounded by Friends memorabilia, including the iconic Central Perk orange couch." Additionally, if you choose to complete the experience with one of the six Friends-themed specialty drinks, it will be served with "limited-edition collectable Central Perk coffee cup sleeves, each printed with one of eight fan-favorite quotes from the show." The pop-up will be running every day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, for those on the East Coast, Warner Bros. has teamed up with the events company Superfly to run a Central Perk pop-up in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood from September 7 to October 9. According to the Hollywood Reporter, that space will feature "a chance to revisit memorable settings like Chandler and Joey's recliners and foosball table; Monica and Rachel's purple door; the narrow stairwell through which Ross, Chandler and Rachel struggled to maneuver a sofa despite multiple 'pivots'; a re-created Central Perk, orange couch and all; and even an area inspired by the fountain from the opening credits." It will also have a large retail section (with a dedicated entrance) selling plenty of Friends merch. The non-retail side is available to ticketed guests only, and, unfortunately, it is currently sold out. However, the website states that "like Janice you never know when we'll be back," so you may want to sign up for updates just in case.