Daniel Boulud Partners With Celebrity Cruises on the Ultimate Culinary Vacation

Daniel Boulud is no stranger to elevating the whole dining-while-en-route experience. Back in 2017, the Michelin-starred chef behind Daniel and Boulud Sur (as well as 19 other restaurants from Montreal to Singapore) teamed up with Air France on a menu for the airline's business and luxe La Premiere classes. Some sample dishes: asparagus with morels and peas and curried lobster salad (quite the step up from your standard bag of pretzels). And now, he's just signed on as the Global Culinary Brand Ambassador for Celebrity Cruises.

So, what does that mean exactly? To start, Boulud will design signature dishes for Luminae, the cruise line's exclusive restaurant for suite class guests. There are no details on the exact menu so far, but we're sure—as with most of Boulud's projects—that it will be deeply rooted in French cuisine.

Celebrity will also be introducing a program called Chef's Table With Daniel Boulud, where guests can sign up for a private galley tour and a five-course meal (complete with wine pairings). “I’m constantly inspired by the local markets in other destinations when I travel around the world and those influences always make their way on to my menus," Boulud said in a statement issued by Celebrity Cruises. "I look forward to offering cruise guests a taste of my cuisine that complements Celebrity’s global offering.”

And, the brand is teaming up with Boulud on a mentorship program, although, again, details are scarce at this point. We do know that up-and-coming chefs will have the chance to hone their skills "both in Celebrity's kitchens and in Chef Boulud's." Cruise guests can expect to see these plans roll out throughout the year, beginning with three ships: Summit (the Southern Caribbean), Equinox (the Southern Caribbean; the Eastern Caribbean; New Orleans and Mexico; Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao) and Millennium (Alaska; the Bering Sea and Japan).