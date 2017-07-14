Casting Call: We're Looking for the Next Big HSN Star

This fall, Food & Wine and HSN will debut our brand new collaboration: a range of editor-designed and test-kitchen-approved cookware, cutlery, kitchen tools and accessories, small kitchen appliances and more. We've been working on these products for so long, we can't wait to show them to you guys! The only thing we're missing? On-air talent to demonstrate and showcase our new line of products on HSN and HSN.com.

That's why we're asking you for help. Could you be the next big HSN star?

Here's what we're looking for: We're searching for a food enthusiast—someone with fresh ideas, who can create an on-air dinner party atmosphere that's full of excitement—the kind of party that you wake up talking about the next morning.

You are: Between the ages of 30 and 50 and comfortable speaking on-camera. We're looking for real people who have a passion for food and are true food and entertaining enthusiasts. Is the kitchen your happy place? You don't have to be a trained chef, but you'll need to know your way around a kitchen. Making that connection between the kitchen and the viewer at home will be essential. Having an established social media following is a plus—but if you don't have a social following you will still be considered.

You have: An updated cooking sensibility that can translate to all genres. A sophisticated, smart style and the ability to adjust and respond in real time. A clean, but not fussy approach to the kitchen with a positive, solutions-oriented outlook. You must be able to take direction, and you're not afraid to share your tips, tricks and ideas with the audience.

To submit your application: Talent will submit a 3-5 minute video showcasing their prep and cooking skills. At the beginning of the video, please take a minute to tell us a little bit about yourself, your background, and why you would be a perfect fit for the HSN Food & Wine Collection. While you're preparing the meal, walk us through what you're making, what ingredients are required, and how the meal wil be prepared.

Where to send your application: Please include your name, your social media links, and the video and send to lori@loriwymancasting.com. Applications are due by July 21, 2017.

Good luck!