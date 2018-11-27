New York's Iconic Carnegie Deli Returns as a Pop-Up Thanks to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Nothing lasts forever — especially in the always volatile restaurant world. So as sad as it was to see New York City’s legendary Carnegie Deli shut its doors in 2016, 79 years was a good run for the restaurant known for massive pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and autographed celebrity photos. Plus, like many famed institutions, the brand lives on thanks to things like a surviving satellite location in Las Vegas, online food sales, and licensing opportunities like — of course — promoting the season premiere of an Amazon Prime Video series.

Yes, Carnegie Deli is returning to New York City — for a mere eight days — as a promotional pop-up sponsored by Amazon to promote the soon-to-be-released second season of its period dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel celebrates its new season by creating an immersive Carnegie Deli pop-up experience for a limited time only,” the website for the event states. “And while it may be 2018 on the outside, it’s 1958 on the inside—the decor, the jukebox, the photobooth, and even the menu.” In case you’re wondering, 1958 is the year the series is set in.

This short stint will be taking place from December 1 to 8 at 201 Lafayette Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood — which, by Manhattan standards, is quite some distance from Carnegie Deli’s old home in Midtown. However, nostalgic New Yorkers will have an additional reason to make the trip: Since the whole point of the pop-up is for promotional purposes, nothing on the menu will cost more than 99 cents and all the proceeds will go to support the Lower Eastside Girls Club.

That said, the deli will also be offering a substantially limited menu compared to its original incarnation. Sandwiches only come in two varieties: “The Maisel” and “The Susie.” The other options are a mini knish, a black and white cookie, cheesecake, and pickles. Drink-wise, you can choose from water, iced tea, coffee, and — a must — Dr. Brown’s Soda.

Interested parties have a few ways to get the Carnegie Deli experience. “Seating is first come, first serve and we have the quickest takeout counter you’ve seen since 1958! Tables open every hour for walk-in guests, so bundle up and get in line,” the site states. (With only six items, you’d hope takeout would be quick!) Additionally, you can also try to make reservations or join the waiting list online.