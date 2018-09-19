Carla Hall’s ‘Soul Food’ Book Tour Includes Opportunities to Learn From the Chef Herself

Carla Hall is most certainly a Top Chef success story. The Nashville-born chef appeared on the reality cooking competition’s fifth season, and while she didn’t win, her infectious enthusiasm and “hootie hoo”-ing captured fans hearts. Cut to ten years later, and the restaurateur, coming off of her seven-season-long co-hosting gig on ABC’s The Chew, is a culinary rock star. And much like a rock star, Hall is currently on tour promoting her new cookbook Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, which gets an official release on October 23. And while many of the stops are your standard Barnes & Noble book signing affair, Hall is also offering up the chance to learn some soul food secrets from the chef herself at festivals and events around the country.

Seventeen upcoming stops are listed on the tour so far. One standout event will have Hall showcasing her cookbook recipes at a special James Beard House dinner on November 15 in New York City. Another notable stop included a demo at last weekend’s Music City Food & Wine festival in Nashville.

Here’s a full list of dates and locations to meet up with Hall and hootie hoo at her yourself:

September 28—Chicago, IL: Hall will appear at the Chicago Gourmet food festival for a signing and demo.

October 11—New York, NY: Hall will take part in Supper Is Served at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

October 18—Chapel Hill, NC: Hall's book launch and signing at the Terra Vita Food & Drink Festival.

October 22—Brooklyn, NY: Book signing at The BookMark Shoppe.

October 26—Atlanta, GA: Hall in conversation with Gail O'Neill at the Atlanta History Center.

October 28—Orlando, FL: Sunday Brunch with Hall at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

November 1—Los Angeles, CA: Book signing at Barnes & Noble at The Grove.

November 3, 4—Richmond, VA: Discussion and dinner at Fire, Flour & Fork festival.

November 6—Northvale, NJ: Book signing at Books & Greetings.

November 7—New York, NY: Cooking demo at the DeGustibus Cooking School at Macy's, Herald Square.

November 8—Scarsdale, NY: Book signing at Barnes & Noble.

November 9-11—Hawley, PA: Health and wellness weekend event at The Lodge at Woodloch.

November 15—New York, NY: James Beard House dinner.

November 17—Asheville, NC: Book signing at Malaprop's Bookstore & Cafe.

November 19—Asheville, NC: Hall will appear at the National Gingerbread House Competition.

November 30—Washington, DC: Book signing at Politics & Prose Bookstore.

December 1—Washington, DC: Cooking demo and signing at MetroCooking DC.

For ticket information to all of these invents, check out carlahall.com/upcoming-events. Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration is available for preorder on Amazon for $19.49.