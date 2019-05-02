Capri Sun Bathing Suits Exist, and They’re Making Us Really Nostalgic

If you grew up in the '90s and early 2000s, Capri Suns were a summer staple—packed en masse in coolers for trips to the beach, or stationed on the sidelines at sports practice, eagerly descended upon by you and your teammates. (And sparking a vicious battle over who got the last strawberry kiwi, no doubt.) With Memorial Day on the horizon, it’s almost Capri Sun season once more; however, in addition to stocking up on drinks for barbecues, picnics, and whatnot, you can also wear Capri Sun this summer. Yes, you read that correctly—and it’s all thanks to Public Space.

For those unfamiliar with the Los Angeles-based swimwear brand, you’ve probably seen its work on social media—last year, Public Space famously debuted a line of LaCroix-themed swimwear (sold-out, unfortunately) that went viral. The designs were inspired by six different flavors: Pamplemousse, lime, passionfruit, pure, cran-raspberry, and lemon, available in swim trunks and one-piece bathing suits. A recent check on Public Space’s website shows that you can now buy suits with Capri Sun prints as well, reports PopSugar—with the "Pacific Cooler" flavor design on the front and what looks like a fruit punch medley on the back. Not a fan of the pouch drink? There's also Fiji Water, Hi-C, Pepsi (shorts-only), and Arizona Green Tea. Public Space first posted about the suits on Instagram on April 19, although the exact launch date isn’t clear. Still, it gives you plenty of time to order before summer begins, if you want to make a nostalgia play with your wardrobe.

As an added bonus, every suit design is on sale right now—shorts, normally $59.50, are retailing for $49.50, as are one-pieces. There are also three designs that don’t involve popular drink franchises, such as the dino pattern and a style called “love and lost.” (But let’s be honest, we're going for Hi-C.)