First-Ever California Michelin Guide Features 27 New Restaurants, No Three-Star Spots for L.A.

For ten years, Los Angeles has been waiting for the Michelin Guide to return to America’s second largest city. Then, in March, Michelin announced that Southern California would finally get its wish – albeit with a major caveat: In a Michelin first, the tastemakers decided to lump Los Angeles (et al.) in with their existing San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country guide to create a statewide California guide. Previously, Michelin’s American guides had only been tied to cities.

Last night, all of California’s Michelin stars were announced, and the reasons for a single state guide may have become a bit clearer. Though the LA Times has claimed 24 starred restaurants within its city limits, no new three-star restaurants were named in California – meaning Los Angles was once again shut out from Michelin’s top tier just as it was before the guide left in 2009. (Our L.A. correspondent Andy Wang has a lot of feelings about this.)

Overall, 90 restaurants within the state walked away with Michelin stars. Of the eight restaurants that had three stars in the most recent Bay Area guide, seven now remain: Saison lost a star and slipped down the list. Speaking of two-star eateries, Los Angles did score six of those: n/naka, Providence, Somni, Sushi Ginza Onodera, Urasawa, and Vespertine. The rest of the two-star group again hailed from the latest Bay Area guide including the addition of Campton Place which earned an additional star this time around.

Overall, 27 new restaurants have joined the list by claiming a single star, including 18 in Los Angeles. Adding to SoCal’s haul were two one-star restaurants in Orange County and one more in San Diego. “Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S.,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in the announcement. “California’s trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”

Here are the restaurants:

THREE STARS

Atelier Crenn

Benu

The French Laundry

Manresa

Quince

The Restaurant at Meadowood

SingleThread

TWO STARS

Acquerello

Baumé

Californios

Campton Place

Coi

Commis

Lazy Bear

n/naka

Providence

Saison

Somni

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Urasawa

Vespertine

ONE STAR