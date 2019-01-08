Buttered Popcorn Oreos Bank on the Flavor’s Polarizing Power

At this point, Oreo cookies have been offered in so many different flavors that the brand has made it clear they don’t have any shortage of ideas. Heck, Oreo is so overloaded with unreleased concepts that, a few weeks ago, I caught wind of four forthcoming varieties in a single day! Instead, the bigger question would seem to be whether Oreo can continue to devise interesting flavors. For example, the recently released Carrot Cake Oreo is unique enough to still turn some heads even if it’s not earth-shattering. And yet if we ever get to Cauliflower Oreos, the brand has probably gone too far.

With that in mind, news recently broke on another slated Oreo offering that pushes towards the savory side of the spectrum: Buttered Popcorn Oreos. This apparently “coming soon” flavor was posted on Instagram by the reliable TheJunkFoodAisle over the weekend. “Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was,” the post states, “and I would have put all my money on it being ‘Pineapple’ after just licking the crème.”

Though buttered popcorn isn’t a traditional flavor for sweets, it’s certainly been utilized in the candy world — most famously as potentially the world’s most controversial Jelly Belly jelly bean flavor. In fact, even Jelly Belly itself bills its Buttered Popcorn Jelly Belly as the “most controversial flavor” and one that receives “polarizing feedback.” Importantly, however, Jelly Belly also says the odd variety has been “competing for the title of most popular flavor year after year.” So it works where it counts: in the sales department.

As everyone knows, a bit of controversy can go a long way, and it appears that Oreo may be thinking that popcorn’s polarizing power could make Buttered Popcorn Oreos a must-purchase if only so people can decide whether they love it or they hate it. For the record, TheJunkFoodAisle says between Oreo’s buttered popcorn flavor and Jelly Belly’s, they thought Oreo’s was better.