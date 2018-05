The Most Beautiful Buttercream Flowers on Instagram

Anyone who's had a cupcake knows that buttercream is delicious, but it takes a special combination of baker and sculptor to turn it into straight-up art. And there's nowhere better to behold the beauty of buttercream art than Instagram. For starters, check out these incredibly gorgeous floral cakes and cupcakes.

Atelier Soo is quickly becoming web-famous for all her incredible flower cakes. Follow her at soocake_ully for more.

Leslie Vigil, a cake artist from California's Tasteful Cakes, makes lush, colorful cake creations like this one:

Lush summer florals + greens ๐ŸŒฟ๐ŸŒบ๐ŸŒฟ #buttercreamflowers #lush #summer #florals A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Ready for its close-up, this beautiful flower by Lilly Catalan of Lillyluvscakes is so detailed that every petal has three layers.

Oh how I love you and miss you #soon #gorgeous #buttercream #flowertop #cakelife #cakeart #myshit #foreverlove #flashbackfriday A post shared by Lilly Catalan(Hernandez) ๐Ÿ’โค (@lillyluvscakes) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Lulu & Kayla Cakes deserves some serious credit, not only for how gorgeous these cupcakes are, but also just for how many of them they make, and for how many different varietiesโ€”hydrangeas, roses, and so much more.

Wow, this basket of flowers cake by Jakarta's Majolica Cakes takes it beyond just the flowers themselves: the "basket" that they're in is a work of art in and of itself.

Rustic wood A post shared by BUTTERCREAM CAKE ARTISTRY (@majolicacakes) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

And what would Instagram be without some millennial pink? These cupcakes by Sydney's Sweets with Love, appropriately enough, have us falling in love.

These cakes by Kissthecake, a Korean buttercream flower class, are so well-sculpted you'd be forgiven for mistaking them for actual bouquets.

These delightful floral creations, by Lucia Butter Cream Flower Cake & Class, another Korean class, look like they belong in paradise.

This floral wreath of a cake, from another Korean buttercream flower class, would look so gorgeous as a centerpiece that you might not want to cut into it.

We've got one more Korean buttercream flower class for you: these cakes from Kim & Cake's students are on point. Clearly the class did what it was supposed to.

Just kidding! We've got yet another Korean buttercream flower class: the La Fleurette Flower Cakes. We're loving these miniature, gorgeously detailed cakes. Okay, maybe it's time for all of us frosting-enthusiasts to go back to school!