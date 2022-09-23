A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season 

The price of butter has increased significantly more than the price of food overall.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Close up on hand spreading butter on rustic bread
Photo: surreal studios/Getty Images

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.

The price of butter was up 24.6 percent over the 12 months ending in August, according to the Wall Street Journal, a shocking increase that was nearly double the increase of U.S. grocery prices overall over the same period – which itself was 13.5 percent, the largest annual increase since 1979. The butter price increase is reportedly being driven by supply shortages: The U.S. has the lowest amount of butter in storage facilities since 2017. As a result, butter prices were said to have reached $4.77 per unit in the four-week period ending August 27, which is also the most expensive butter has been since 2017.

The reasons for the shortages are multifaceted. Milk production, which apparently usually sees year-over-year growth, recently saw a production decline as increases in underlying costs hurt dairy farmers. Exacerbating the problem is that, as the WSJ explains, butter is actually at the bottom of the milk hierarchy, with milk typically being sold to bottlers, followed by makers of products like ice cream and cheese, before the remainder is churned into butter. Toss in ongoing labor shortages at processing facilities and simply increasing production isn't always an option.

Meanwhile, the timing is especially problematic: The winter holidays are also prime baking season, when butter demand is expected to increase. The USDA said suppliers in parts of the country are worried about being able to meet all of the orders from retailers. But at the same time, the industry also has concerns that record high prices may cause consumer demand to be lower than in the past. As a result, despite the shortage, producing more butter can also be risky business.

"What happens when orders stop?" Trevor Wuethrich, president of Grassland Dairy Products, told the WSJ. "Now everyone is holding $3 butter and the market crashes."

So, if you're planning on doing a lot of baking this winter, keep an eye out for any sales on butter. It might be an opportunity to build up your own butter reserves.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chickpeas
A Global Chickpea Shortage Is Threatening to Drive Up Hummus Prices
Tomato plants in a greenhouse wither
Drought Conditions Are Forcing Farmers to Destroy Crops, Farm Bureau Reports
Salers cheese
One of France's Oldest Cheeses Is Halting Production Due to Drought
Customers wait in line at a Costco food court.
Costco Raises Prices on Two of Its Food Court Mainstays
Chicken wings on a restaurant platter
Chicken Wing Prices Fall to Pre-Pandemic Levels
An aisle in a grocery store
Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says
Dijon mustard
Good Mustard Is Getting Hard to Find in France
Grilling whole chickens in a rotisserie machine
Everything Is Getting More Expensive... Except Rotisserie Chicken
Atomo product line
Coffee Without Coffee Beans? This Startup Just Secured $40 Million from Investors
Grocery bags on a kitchen table
The Price of Dining Out — and Dining In — Jumped More This Year Than It Has Since 1982
Golden Wing Barley Milk
There's a New Plant-Based Milk In Town and It Comes From... Coors?
A fast food burger with french fries and a drink on a tray
Are We Living Through the Last Days of the Dollar Menu?
A Whopper burger from Burger King
Burger King Sued for Ads That Allegedly Exaggerate Size of Sandwiches
A plant-based burger and french fries on a plate
Has Plant-Based Meat Already Reached Its Peak?
A sunflower field in Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine's Sunflowers Are a National Symbol and a Major Crop — Now Global Sunflower Oil Supplies Are Facing a Shortage
Various cans of Arizona iced tea
Why AriZona Iced Tea's Price Has Stayed the Same for 30 Years at Just 99 Cents