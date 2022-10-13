Busch's New Turkey Broth 'Beer' Is Brewed Just for Dogs

After the success of 2020's pork flavor, Busch is back with a new Dog Brew in time for the holidays.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022
Busch Has Released a New Turkey-Flavored Dog Brew
Photo: Busch

Back in the 1980s, times were simple, and a beer tasted like beer. Maybe you drank Busch because the price point was right, and that was that. But as craft beer began to emerge in the '90s, beer began to change. Brewers started adding all sorts of flavors, and these days you have no trouble finding beers that taste like Dunkin' donuts or a strawberry-banana milkshake. Even Busch jumped in on the madness, launching Busch Light Apple in 2020.

In 2020, Busch also released Dog Brew — a "beer" for dogs. Back in 2020, times were simple, and a dog beer tasted like a dog beer. But apparently, dog's palettes are also maturing because, this year, Busch has decided to launch a new flavored Dog Brew. Say hello to Busch Light Turkey Brew.

Importantly, the original Busch Dog Brew only truly resembled a beer in name. The canine-friendly product eschewed potentially problematic ingredients like alcohol, hops, and even malts. Instead, Dog Brew was made from pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs, and spices. And so, the brand's new Busch Light Turkey Brew follows a similar formula, but with a turkey-forward recipe. Busch says the ingredients this time are bone-in turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger, and water.

Busch’s New Turkey Broth ‘Beer’ Is Brewed for Dogs
Busch

"Our fans' reaction to Busch Dog Brew's release in 2020 inspired us to keep the momentum going and release our newest flavor for pups to enjoy just in time for the holidays," explained Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

Two years ago, the original Dog Brew sold out in 24 hours, according to Busch. However, for this year's turkey-flavored Busch Dog Brew, four-packs should hopefully be around a bit longer. They are currently available on Anheuser-Busch's Shop Beer Gear website at $15 for four 12-ounce cans.

Adding to the dog-friendliness of the product, the artwork also features the winner of a contest in March where Busch Light fans were asked to submit photos of their dog to be used for the label. The winner: Kira, a rescue pup from Perham, Minnesota.

Of course, there may be one more question you have, and don't be ashamed to ask it. Yes, humans can drink Dog Brew… if they want. "It's made from bone broth, which humans consume with a lot of meals, such as soup," Busch says on its Dog Brew FAQ page. "But Busch Dog Brew is specifically made for a dog's refined palate."

Was this page helpful?
