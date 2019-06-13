Burger King Flips Its Whoppers ‘Upside Down’ for 'Stranger Things' Season Three

Image zoom Courtesy of Burger King

In addition to barbecues, fireworks, and picnics, there’s another reason to get excited about the Fourth of July this year—the premiere of Stranger Things season three, Netflix’s cult-favorite 80s sci-fi drama. It’s been almost two years since the debut of season two, and although the finale was satisfying, fans were left with plenty of questions. (Here’s your spoiler alert warning, if you haven’t finished watching yet.) Did Eleven actually manage to seal the Upside Down for good? Is Will finally free from its influence? What’s going to happen with the Kali storyline? Will Joyce and Hopper ever get together?

We’re going to have to wait a few more weeks for answers, unfortunately—but in the meantime, Burger King has a limited-edition promotion to get you hyped up for the premiere. Enter the “Upside Down Whopper,” which yes, is literally a Whopper served upside down, with exclusive Stranger Things packaging. (The ingredients are also the same as a regular Whopper, so you won’t have to worry about ingesting any Upside Down slime.) The move was made in partnership with Coca-Cola—which recently announced its own homage to Stranger Things, the re-launch of 1985 “New Coke”—and Netflix. BK also released a promo video styled after the show's signature glowing red opening credits, which you can check out below.

If you want to order the “Upside Down Whopper,” it will be available starting June 21, 2019 at 11 Burger King restaurants (a nod to Eleven) across the U.S: locations include Miami, FL, Houston, TX, Boston, MA, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Dallas, TX, Chicago, IL, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. You can also pick up limited edition t-shirts while you’re there, as well as BK crowns, ketchup packets, and pins inspired by Stranger Things. Make sure you order a soft drink, too, because you’ll be automatically entered to win prizes, including a Stranger Things VIP experience. However, if you plan on ordering in, BK has an answer for that too—“The Hopper Meal,” available between June 13 and June 20 on DoorDash. The meal includes a Whopper, small drink, and fries. Plus, if you order it using the code “STRANGER” before June 20, you’ll also get exclusive access to season three content before the premiere.

In other Stranger Things news, Baskin Robbins also seems to be a huge fan, considering its two June "Flavors of the Month" are also dedicated to the show. “Eleven’s Heaven” involves waffle-cone flavored ice cream (a nod to her love of Eggos, no doubt) with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon; “Upside Down Praline,” on the other hand, is made with chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon. And the ice cream store will have exclusive Stranger Things merchandise, too—find out more in our story.