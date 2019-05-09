Burger King Wants to Deliver to Cars Stuck in L.A. Traffic

Being stuck in traffic sucks. It’s infinitely worse when you’re hangry. But the internet has revolutionized the restaurant delivery game — and as GPS technology has evolved, restaurant chains have been experimenting with more extreme services like sending food to trains or to the middle of the beach. So why not let people order a burger to their car in slow moving traffic and have it delivered by motorcycle? Turns out Burger King proved that concept wasn’t just possible but successful.

With the help of the New York City-based ad agency We Believers, Burger King launched a high-tech campaign in the traffic capital of the world, Mexico City, that utilized a wide mix of features to encourage people to order food direct to their cars — a program billed as “the Traffic Jam Whopper.”

“We used real time data to detect our potential buyers in a traffic jam to offer them a Whopper and deliver on the move,” explained a promotional video posted by Adweek. “Our media was 100-percent dynamic, promoting our service only in high-congestion zones. By leveraging traffic and drivers’ real-time data, we adjusted our billboards’ location and content. The messages displayed information about the remaining time in traffic to order and personalized updates about deliveries in progress. Also, Waze banner ads and push notifications invited drivers to get a Whopper as soon as they entered our delivery zones. People were able to use voice commands to place the order and avoid tickets. Finally, using the latest Google Maps APIs, our app pinpointed vehicle location and speed in order to deliver, for the first time ever, to a driver on the move. The delivery zones changed following the traffic live, making our service available when a gridlock was identified, always within a three-kilometer radius from the restaurants.”

We Believers suggests that the innovative delivery program was a boon for Burger King: Orders increased a whopping (pun intended) 63 percent in just one week, and the daily app download rate increased 44 times to become the number one fast food app in Mexico.

With success like that, it’s no surprise that Burger King is considering trying this service out in other gridlocked cities such as Sao Paulo, Shanghai, and — yes — Los Angeles. The Traffic Jam Whopper is said to be “coming soon” to these places (though no specific timeline was given). Until it does, consider it one more thing to be angry about while stuck in traffic on the 405.