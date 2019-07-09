Burger King Adds $1 Crispy Taco to Menus Nationwide

Image zoom Burger King

Jack in the Box tacos are one of the most polarizing menu items in fast food — as a Mexican-style dish stuffed with American cheese, it's sort of asking for it — and though many people lament that they resemble tacos in name alone, enough fans forgo overthinking the faux-Mexican food that, last week, Jack in the Box even decided it was time for a taco spinoff. It’s not just Jack, either: For years, Burger King has apparently gazed upon these flat, folded tortillas and wanted in on the action — so once again, the King is launching its own royal take on inexpensive burger chain “tacos.”

This morning, Burger King announced the launch of its $1 Crispy Taco nationwide (“prices higher in Alaska and Hawaii,” of course). The chain describes these tacos, which very much resemble their Jack in the Box counterparts, as “a crispy, crunchy tortilla filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese and crisp lettuce, all topped with just the right amount of our savory taco sauce.” Unlike Jack in the Box's longstanding menu offering, the BK tacos will only be available for a limited time.

As for how the $1 Crispy Taco reached the national stage, Chris Finazzo, president of North America for the Burger King Corporation, explained, “We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide…. The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

What Burger King didn’t mention in the announcement, however, is just how long Burger King tacos have been kicking around for. The site Brand Eating reviewed a Burger King taco all the way back in 2010, and upon a 2018 reappearance in Los Angeles, wrote that they “taste like I remember” — so if you’ve tried these tacos in the past, they apparently haven’t changed much over the last decade.

What the chain does explicitly state, though, is that these tacos are “perfect as a snack on the go [and] can also be added to any meal order for just $1.” Yes, these tacos are intended as a snack or a side. Apparently, even the King himself is implying that you probably don’t want to base your entire diet around a fast food burger chain’s Mexican cuisine.