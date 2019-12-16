Burger King Offers Free Whoppers for 'Star Wars' Spoilers

Image zoom tupungato/Getty Images

So you might've heard that a little film called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is opening this week. The ultra-dedicated—the ones who have had real conversations about the implications of naming one of their future children Rey—got their tickets months ago, and those of us who pretend that Episode IX is no big deal will just spend the rest of the week shouting "no spoilers" at complete strangers.

There has been a lot of speculation about what those long-awaited 142 minutes will reveal, but we have heard that the late Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia, that Kylo Ren will still be one of the baddies, and that James Earl Jones has brushed the dust off of his Darth Vader's voice and will have a cameo that the entire audience is definitely going to clap for.

But if you want to know more than that, well, you'll have to either wait until Friday—or get yourself to a Burger King in Germany. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burger King Germany is currently running a promo campaign that trades free Whoppers for Star Wars spoilers. Customers who are willing to make that kind of sacrifice will have to download the Burger King app and read some plot details out loud before they're given a free burger coupon.

"We wanted to challenge people's Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever," Klaus Schmäing, Burger King Germany's director of marketing, told the outlet. "Whether the spoilers really correspond to truth will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released."

In a (spoiler-free) YouTube promo for the #SpoilerWhopper special, Burger King set up an entire restaurant that is filled with spoilers: they're printed on the straws, on the backs of the workers' shirts, and even hidden in the French fries.

If you're wondering how Burger King could get away with this, it's probably because the company been very careful not to mention the movie or its characters by name. The words "Star Wars" don't appear anywhere in the ad, and the spoilers only contain descriptions of the characters, like "the young swordlady" and "the hairy roaring creature."

As for whether or not the spoilers are accurate, well, the internet is trying to figure that out. A number of posts in the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit have tried to determine their source, and they've debated whether or not they're real plot details, totally fabricated—or some combination of the two. (The supposed sources of the leaks have been named as both a German film site and the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit itself.)

And don't worry, American Star Wars fans, because this Rise of SkyWhopper promo is only happening in Germany. And to those of you who somehow do know what's going to happen in Episode IX, for the love of all that's holy, keep the spoilers to yourself!

Please.