Burger King Offers Anything-But-Happy Meals for Mental Health Awareness Month

If you’ve ever wandered into a fast food joint to eat your feelings, you’re not alone. But if you’re struggling with mental health issues on a daily basis, one fast food joint is taking part in a campaign to remind you that you’re also not definitely not alone in that situation either. Burger King has teamed up with nonprofit Mental Health America to release a limited number of “Real Meals” that offer up a range of emotional choices with the noted exception of “happy.”

Starting today, when customers at select Burger King locations in order a Whopper meal (with fries and a drink), they can choose a box for their food that more accurately reflects the mood they’re in. In five different colors, the choices offered include a YAAAS Meal, Salty Meal, Blue Meal, Pissed Meal, and DGAF Meal. If those last two don’t give you the full impression that Burger King is letting loose on this campaign, the short film below (which even includes bleeped swear words) just might. The video features characters rhyming their way through difficult moments and replaces Burger King's famous "Have it your way" slogan with the hashtag #FeelYourWay.

The purpose of the Real Meals promotion and the above film is to raise awareness for community-based nonprofit Mental Health America, which is committed to "promoting mental health as a critical part of overall wellness" and provides "prevention services for all, early identification and intervention for those at risk, integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it, with recovery as the goal," according to the organization's website. The promotion arrives on the first day of May which is also Mental Health Awareness Month. A representative for Burger King informs me that the company has made a donation of an undisclosed amount the Mental Health America.

“MHA is very pleased to partner with Burger King,” said MHA president and CEO Paul Gionfriddo said in a statement. “While not everyone would think about pairing fast food and mental health, MHA believes in elevating the conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness Before Stage 4. By using its internationally-known reputation to discuss the importance of mental health, Burger King is bringing much-needed awareness to this important and critical discussion – and letting its customers know that it's OK to not be OK.”

The Real Meals will be available at the following locations (while supplies last):

3301 Fourth Avenue South, Seattle, Washington 98134

474 7th Avenue, New York, New York, 10018

4918 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90027

Farm-to-Market 969, Austin, Texas, 78724

1100-5th Street, Miami Beach, Florida, 33139

Find out more about Mental Health America’s community programs and resources at www.mentalhealthamerica.net.