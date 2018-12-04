Burger King Offers One-Cent Whoppers (if You Go to McDonald’s)

At this point, most fast food chains have some kind of app, either for delivery, ordering on the go, doling out discounts, or racking up rewards—basically anything to sell more food or get you in the door. While we’ve certainly covered quite a few deals from free French fries to the return of fan favorites, Burger King’s latest promotion is asking hungry customers to do something a little unorthodox—head over to McDonald’s—for its new one-cent Whopper Detour deal.

While a little convoluted, the gist is this: Actively avoid eating at McDonald’s by getting within 600 feet of some Golden Arches and then opening the BK App where, when verified using your phone’s geolocation, you’ll be able to mobile order a Whopper for one penny.

“The Whopper Detour works by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country. If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion,” a Burger King statement explains. “Once the 1¢ Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be ‘detoured’ away from McDonald’s, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick up.”

According to Burger King, the offer is redeemable between December 4 and December 12 and the one-cent Whopper can be unlocked at the majority of McDonald’s 14,000-plus locations nationwide, however, be aware that the deal can only be redeemed once per customer. To announce the promotion, Burger King even released the below video of customers trolling McDonald's drive-thru workers:

Of course, nothing is stopping you from ordering at Burger King via the app while you’re in the drive-thru for some McDonald’s fries. Depending on your fast food menu item preferences, it might just be the perfect way to Frankenstein together the ideal combo meal. Why not head over to Wendy’s and grab a Frosty for dessert while you’re at it?