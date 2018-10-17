Burger King Says Its Halloween Burger Causes Actual Nightmares

“Can a burger give you nightmares?” Burger King asks in the promotion for its new Halloween-themed sandwich, the Nightmare King. To determine the answer, the fast food chain went so far as to run a clinical sleep study on participants who ate the green-bunned burger. What they found is that, yes, eating the Nightmare King was able to induce more nightmares than usual—but despite BK’s seasonally-appropriate angle, the reasons don’t appear to have anything to do with being spooky.

For its study, Burger King and its research partners spent ten nights monitoring 100 participants who ate the Nightmare King “before they went to bed.” The chain adds, “By tracking various signals from the sleeping subjects including their heart rate, brain activity and breath, a group of doctors and scientists identified whether the individuals had vivid dreams.”

But here’s the kicker: What is the Nightmare King, you might ask? Burger King explains, “This spooky sandwich features 1/4 lb of savory flame-grilled beef, a 100% white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise, and onions all assembled on a glazed green sesame seed bun.” Um, though there’s nothing wrong with layering beef, fried chicken, bacon, and cheese onto a sandwich, do you really need a study to determine if that combo will muck up your sleep a bit?

Indeed, Burger King says they got the results they expected. “According to previous studies, 4% of the population experiences nightmares in any given night,” Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, a specialized somnologist and the study’s lead doctor, said in a statement. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

Dr. Medina went on to say that the unique combination of proteins and cheese in the Nightmare King led to “an interruption of the subjects’ REM (Rapid Eye Movement) cycles, during which we experience the majority of our dreams.”

That’s all well and good, but isn’t there also a distinct difference between having nightmares because something scared you versus having nightmares because your dinner was an assault on your vital organs?!

Regardless of how this burger works its magic, the Nightmare King is set to arrive at participating restaurants on October 22 for a limited time. If you were planning on eating a combination of three meats before bed, heck, you might as well do it in this convenient burger form, right?