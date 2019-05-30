Burger King Just Launched Three Menu Items Nationwide, Including a French Toast Sandwich

If you’ve been bored with the menu at Burger King — and the Impossible Whopper hasn’t yet arrived in your city — well, consider this your lucky day. The King has just given three limited-time-only items nationwide rollouts, and whether you’re a fan of savory, sweet, or a combo of both, one of them should be up your alley.

In BK’s most interesting move, the chain just announced its new French Toast Sandwich. Billed as the perfect choice for people who “can’t choose between sweet or savory,” the limited-time breakfast option offers a choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with egg and American cheese between two pieces of sweet French Toast.

Of course, it’s hard to talk Burger King without talking McDonald’s, and these references to sweet and savory at breakfast clearly seem to fall into McGriddles territory. Plus, remember that last August, McDonald’s even released McGriddles French Toast. But don’t be surprised if this is just the beginning of BK going after McD in the morning: Only a couple days ago, the site Restaurant Business ran a story on how the King was looking to boost his breakfast business and had McDonald’s in his sights.

But breakfast isn’t the only part of the day with a new menu item. According to Chew Boom, two other Burger King products have just gone national. In the heavily savory department, Mozzarella Sticks are landing at participating locations, also for a limited time. Each 290-calorie box comes with four sticks and marinara dipping sauce.

Or if you prefer the opposite end of the spectrum — insanely sweet — Burger King’s Twix Shake is officially headed to participating locations nationwide for a limited time as well. This candy bar-themed creation is apparently vanilla soft serve blended with Twix pieces and vanilla syrup finished off with a whipped topping. The Twix Shake is 780 calories — or the equivalent of nearly 11 mozzarella sticks. Not that I am forced to eat either, but as a savory guy, I know where I’d rather spend my calories.