Burger King’s Beloved ’90s Menu Item Cini Minis Returns – with a Catch

Nostalgia is a group phenomenon. For instance, though you might like to believe that everyone who grew up in the ‘90s can beat Super Mario World in their sleep, the truth is that some people only had a Genesis. Likewise, maybe you remember trying an Arch Deluxe, or maybe you always ate at Burger King. For those in the latter group, you may also recall Burger King’s Cini Minis, billed as “delicious bite-size cinnamon rolls from the heart of the bun” meaning you got the “best part of the cinnamon roll (the center) in every bite.”

Though this ‘90s breakfast item wasn’t as noteworthy as, say, Crystal Pepsi, plenty of people apparently still have a special place in their hearts for Cini-minis: A petition on Change.org called “Demand Burger King bring back Cini-Minis” that was launched a few years ago has 2,352 signatures as of writing. And those 2,352 people are about to have their dream come true: Burger King is bringing Cini Minis back — though the return of the item is exclusively for delivery orders placed through Grubhub.

Courtesy of Burger King

According to Grubhub, starting tomorrow (November 28) and lasting until the end of the year, customers who spend $10 or more for delivery from Burger King will unlock the chance to add a 4-Piece Cini Mini to their cart for free! (For the record, those things cost a whole 99 cents back in the ‘90s!)

Since the return of Cini Minis is exclusive to Grubhub, fans of the small cinnamon rolls are advised to not leave their house under any conditions if they wish to procure a four-pack! Of course, you also have to live in an area where Burger King is available for delivery through the service. The good news is that Burger King can be sent to your door through Grubhub in 32 states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Time to grab your Cini Minis and fire up Super Mario World! Or Sonic the Hedgehog. I don’t judge.