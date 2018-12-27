Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Will Wear Your Fitbit to Help You ‘Workout’ While You Watch Bowl Games

New Year’s resolution time is right around the corner, and as anyone who has ever vowed to quit smoking or eat healthier can attest to, it’s not uncommon to break those resolutions on day one. But this year, Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area are here to help… assuming you consider “cheating” to be synonymous with “helping.” These Minnesotan BWW servers have pledged to wear guests’ Fitbits and other fitness trackers so patrons can rack up the steps while eating wings, drinking beer, and watching the Citrus, Fiesta, Outback, Rose, and Sugar Bowls.

“We know folks are going to be facing an internal struggle on January 1: balancing enjoying the slate of top college football matchups with their recently declared New Year’s resolutions,” explained Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer for Buffalo Wild Wings. “With this program, our guests at Buffalo Wild Wings will get the best of both worlds — they can have their wings and eat them too!”

As any waiter can tell you, they do a lot of walking on the job, and Buffalo Wild Wings suggests that its servers, “on average, take over 20,000 steps in a shift.” Meanwhile, January 1 will probably be far busier than an average day thanks to a lineup of five major college football bowl games slated to start at noon Eastern and run well past the final kick off at 8:45 p.m. All in all, BWW bills the day as a 12-hour marathon of football.

Sadly, only 17 locations are officially taking part in this promotion (you can find the entire list below), but hey, that doesn’t necessarily mean you couldn’t politely slip your server a twenty and your Fitbit and see if they might be willing to help you out. Heck, if the tip is big enough, you might be able to convince them to wear the thing all year, and you can just swing by and pick it up when you come to watch the Sun Bowl next December.