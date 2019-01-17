'Cake Boss' and 'Ace of Cakes' Stars to Face Off in Food Network Series

There are two kinds of people in this world: Cake Boss people and Ace of Cakes people. Okay, maybe that’s not an actual dividing line we use to categorize our friends and enemies, but for certain the two biggest names in TV cakemaking are, if just passively, pitted in a buttercream-slathered rivalry for the ages. And this spring, whether you find yourself more partial to Buddy Valastro or Duff Goldman, you’ll be able to root for the baker of your choice as the two icons face off for the first time ever in a new six-episode Food Network series.

Buddy vs. Duff will pit both pastry masters against each other in a series of challenges meant to test all facets of their profession. Each episode will see them first take on a Bake-Off challenge to test their baking skills, followed by a Cake-Off challenge to let them showcase their creativity and decorating chops. Food Network regulars Sherry Yard and Keegan Gerhard will serve as permanent judges, while guests from magicians Penn & Teller to baking expert and Cupcake Wars judge Florian Bellanger will rotate through the third chair.

Valastro, otherwise known as the Cake Boss, is the owner of the Hoboken, New Jersey-based Carlo’s Bakery which became the setting for his Cake Boss series on TLC. Meanwhile, Goldman, who now resides in Los Angeles, is best known for his Baltimore, Maryland-based Charm City Cakes which was the focus of the Food Network series Ace of Cakes. Both series follow the chefs and their employees as they created spectacular, bespoke cakes for local clients and major events.

According to an announcement from Food Network, the first episode will feature family recipes in Bake-Off round followed by a tricked out car-themed challenge in the Cake-Off round. Upcoming episodes will take on carnival treats, Bollywood, a wedding cake face-off, illusion cakes at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, a “dog pampering party,” and a morning shift at Los Angeles’ iconic Randy’s Donuts. The finale will feature an engagement ring surprise challenge, then send the chefs home to their respective cake shops to create “out-of-this-world” space-themed cakes.

Buddy vs. Duff premieres Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. Find out more and go behind the scenes at FoodNetwork.com/BuddyVsDuff.