The British Royal Family Is Once Again Looking for a Chef

Sure, you might never get to experience Meghan Markle's fairytale marriage to a prince for yourself, but there’s more than one way inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. You could literally work your way there… as a sous chef. The Royal Household is once again hiring someone to cook for the queen and all the plebeians below her—like, say, Prince Philip.

It was only this past May when Buckingham Palace posted an online job notice looking for a Demi Chef de Partie. Though that opening has since been closed, a new position in the royal kitchen has hit the internet, this time looking for a Sous Chef. Sure, you might find yourself wondering about the turnover rate at the palace, but at the same time, once you have “cooked for the friggin’ Queen” on your resume, job opportunities probably start to pop up pretty quickly.

As for the position itself, the full-time, five days-per-week gig features a “competitive” salary “including a 15% employer contribution pension scheme” and 33 days of vacation time, as well as “the option of live-in accommodation (for which there is a salary adjustment) with all meals provided.” As in the past, the job description also promises to “involve travelling to other Royal residences.” Though no actual number is listed, last time around, the Demi Chef’s annual salary was listed a £21,151.88.

“Joining an accomplished team, you’ll work hands-on with your colleagues to deliver food to the highest standards,” the posting states. “You'll plan and develop menu items for a wide range of events, as well as helping to manage stock levels. Alongside the Head Chef you’ll lead and motivate the Kitchen team, playing an integral part in the day-to-day running of our operations.”

For those looking to apply, the ideal candidate should be “an experienced and qualified Chef with a background in premier catering, looking to take on a new challenge” with “thorough knowledge of the food industry” and “trained in classical French cuisine.” Combine that with Her Majesty's affinity for Jamaican callaloo—apparently, British food isn't good enough for the Queen of England!

“Above all, you'll be committed to achieving high standards every day, making you a real asset to the Kitchen team,” the posting concludes. Applications are being accepted until October 19.