A Scottish Distillery Produced the 'World's First Brussels Sprouts Gin'

Why worry about eating your vegetables when you can drink them — yes, in the tippling sense — instead? Brits can sip through their Brussels sprouts with a tonic mixer this holiday season. In preparation for Christmas, a Scottish distillery has made what it's billing as the "world's first Brussels sprouts gin."

Without Thanksgiving (or even really Halloween) to hold them back, the British tend to get into the Christmas spirit extremely early. As such, Edinburgh-based Pickering's Gin has already announced its annual set of "Festively Flavoured Gin Baubles" — a.k.a. gin-filled Christmas tree ornaments in a variety of holiday-themed flavors. Though all six ornaments in the £25 set feature fun gin varieties — including Christmas clementine, festive cranberry, spiced pear & cinnamon, figgy pudding, and plum & ginger — the real head-turner is Brussels sprout gin.

"This year, we fulfilled the Christmas destiny of 10,000 lonely and forgotten Perthshire sprouts by distilling them and creating the world's first Brussels Sprout gin," Pickering's says on its website. "We know it sounds bonkers, but the humble sprout delivers a pleasantly sweet, slightly nutty gin, perfect for mixing." As additional tasting notes, the distillery writes, "Don't let its distinctive sprouty nose fool you, our Brussels Sprout gin finishes with a delightfully herbaceous, fresh green pepper twang." If you're not a fan, don't worry: Each bauble only contains 50 milliliters of gin — or barely more than a single shot.

"It was an interesting challenge trying to balance the unmistakable flavor of Brussels sprouts to get the taste just right — and the distillery had a very distinct aroma while the gin was being distilled!" co-founder and head distiller Matt Gammell said according to The Drinks Business. "However, we love the end result and it is the ideal tipple for friends and family to share together this Christmas."

In a nod to sustainability, the 220 pounds of sprouts used for the gin were reportedly "forgotten sprouts" that would have otherwise gone to waste. Additionally, part of the proceeds from these sets will go to Contact the Elderly's Community Christmas Campaign which provides "friendship and companionship for older people who would otherwise spend Christmas alone," according to the brand.