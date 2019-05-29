‘The Brick Bar,’ an Unofficial Lego-Themed Pop-up, Lands in America This Summer

Pop-up bars are, by their very nature, fleeting. That said, sometimes a pop-up will prove successful enough that it opens a permanent location. Or as has been the case with The Brick Bar, the ever-moving pop-up simply goes on what feels like an extended victory lap.

We first discussed The Brick Bar — which is an unofficial Lego-themed pop-up bar consisting “of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate nostalgia trip” — back in January of last year when it was arriving in London. It’s continued to open in cities around the globe, including far-flung locales like Australia, and currently has listings for eight North American cities on its website: New York (June 19 to 23), Toronto (July 5 to 7), Vancouver (July 19 to 20), Denver (August 8 to 11), Los Angeles (September 19 to 21), Houston (October 11 to 12), Cincinnati (November 8 to 9), and Miami (to be determined).

As to what to expect, the description for the upcoming New York run states, “The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations. There will also be local DJ’s spinning tunes all day.” Later it adds, “We will have an Instagram worthy menu as well including a Brick Burger and Cocktails!” Each ticket, which costs from $15 to $25 plus fees, is good for 90 minutes in the bar with “lots of prizes to be won, ping pong (table made from 22,500 bricks), and most importantly, amazing Instagram photos to make your friends have serious FOMO.”

Indeed, The Brick Bar doesn’t provide a ton of details — even the “secret location” for each city isn’t revealed until right before the event — but if you want to learn more about these pop-ups, The Brick Bar does offer links to Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The above video on Facebook from six months ago seems to give a pretty good sense of what these events are like. This particular pop-up is even on a boat — which seems like it would be worth mentioning. What Lego party isn’t better on a boat?