Uber Eats Will Deliver Food from 'Breaking Bad' Restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos

"It's the best ingredients. The spiciest spices. All prepared with loving care," Gus Fring, the owner and co-founder of Los Pollos Hermanos, says on the restaurant's website. "Always delivered with a friendly smile. That's the Los Pollos Hermanos promise."

Although Fring doesn't really exist—at least not after Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito takes off his glasses and loosens his tie—his Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant is going to start delivering fried chicken in the Los Angeles area later this month, thanks to a partnership between Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Uber Eats, and "virtual restaurant" company Family Style Inc.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the delivery-only Los Pollos Hermanos can be summoned through the Uber Eats app, and despite not having any kind of real-life physical location, fans of the AMC shows (or just fried chicken aficionados) can order from a menu that includes Pollos Tenders, Fring Fries, and a buttermilk-battered hot chicken sandwich.

"For the longest time, I’ve harbored the idea of a real-life Los Pollos Hermanos where Breaking Bad fans could savor Gustavo Fring’s chicken,' Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad said in a statement. "Little did I realize this could be accomplished without building an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant. Yay, technology! Smart phones actually are good for something!" (He also said that he thought Fring "would approve" of the Los Pollos Hermanos offerings.)

The restaurant's—and we don't know whether we should put that in quotes or not—offerings will only be available in Los Angeles for now, and only through Uber Eats. There are plans to expand the concept into other California cities, as well as Las Vegas and Chicago. (No Albuquerque this time, although that city did briefly score its own brick-and-mortar version a couple of years ago when a local restaurant spent a weekend doing its own Los Pollos Hermanos cosplay).

Last week, a Breaking Bad-themed pop-up called The Breaking Bad Experience opened in West Hollywood, and will run through the end of the year. Although its menu doesn't overlap with what's available from "The Chicken Brothers," the $30-per-person immersive experience does offer Heisenburger Sliders and Loaded SAULsa Nachos. It also promises a lot of ultra-Instagrammable references to all five seasons of the show.

"Every meal we feed you will be FLAVORFUL, WARM, FRESH, and filled with LOVE and CARE," the Los Pollos Hermanos website says. "That is our promise to you." Let's hope the real-life, Uber Eats version can deliver on all of that.