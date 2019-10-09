A 'Breaking Bad' Pop-Up Is Coming to L.A.

Image zoom Floyd Davis

Earlier this week, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, and he put a final punctuation mark on the show's five seasons, confirming what a lot of viewers already knew—or believed they knew. "I’m gonna give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much,” he said. “Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes.”

So there we have it: everyone's fave chemistry teacher-turned-drug dealer didn't survive that gunshot wound in the final minutes of the series finale. (We'd say 'spoiler alert,' but come on, it's been six years since the show ended!) But that doesn't mean that White won't appear in a couple of flashbacks in the upcoming Jesse Pinkman-centric El Camino movie, and it definitely doesn't mean that you can't raise a chemically reactive cocktail in his general direction at this Breaking Bad-themed pop-up restaurant.

The Breaking Bad Experience, as it's called, will open on Wednesday, October 16 at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, and from then until the end of the year, fans can surround themselves with Instagrammable set recreations and dozens of references to all five seasons of the show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the world of Breaking Bad to life,” said Derek Berry, one of the pop-up concept's partners, said. “We are always looking to further elevate the nostalgic pop-up experience into something both foodies and show fans will love. So, when the timing aligned for this to become our next concept, we saw an opportunity to cook up our most immersive experience yet."

This Experience is the latest project from the people who gave us Saved By the Max, the gloriously detailed Saved By the Bell pop-up that not only recreated The Max, but also Zack Morris' bedroom and the Malibu Sands Beach Bar where...pretty much everyone but Lisa Turtle worked during the show's third season. Some of their other pop-ups have also paid real-life homage to the Peach Pit from Beverly Hills 90210, and the title restaurant from the still-quality 1997 comedy Good Burger.

Each $30 ticket to the Breaking Bad Experience gives visitors 90 minutes to explore the space, a choice of thematically appropriate foods including Heisenburger Sliders and Loaded SAULsa Nachos, and one drink. (Pizza doesn't seem to be on the menu, possibly because you know that somebody would throw that sucker on the roof.)

Tickets are available in advance through the Breaking Bad Experience website. And no, a haz-mat suit isn't required.